EAU CLAIRE — A fire Sunday night damaged a portion of Banbury Place, firefighters say.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire at American Phoenix was reported at 8:37 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find the fire within an exhaust and chimney system near the American Phoenix business.
The exhaust system runs from the street level to the five-story roof.
Firefighters also found fire on the first floor manufacturing area and on the rooftop penthouse.
All visible fire was extinguished and crews checked for any fire extension.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
