A Monday night fire caused $150,000 damage to The Metro event center, 201 E. Lake St.
The Metro is the former home of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
Smoke was coming from the two-story building when firefighters were called to the business at 10:06 p.m., according to Joe Kelly, batallion chief of the Eau Claire Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area of The Metro, but the business has smoke and water damage throughout the building.
No injuries were reported.
About 55 people were evacuated from the Sojourner House homeless shelter located several feet from the fire.