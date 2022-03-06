EAU CLAIRE — Fire did an estimated $25,000 in damage to a house on Friday afternoon in downtown Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded at about 3:30 p.m. to a fire at the single-story family home at 209 Sara St., according to a news release.

Occupants were out of the house and no injuries were reported related to the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming out of the attic from the rear of the house. While crews searched the house, the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the news release issued on Friday evening.