EAU CLAIRE — A Wednesday morning fire damaged an apartment building on the city's south side.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. at 1025 W. MacArthur Ave.
One wing of the apartment complex was filled with smoke when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to a first-floor apartment.
Smoke was then ventilated from the building.
No injuries were reported, but a cat died in the first-floor apartment.
Residents of the other units were allowed to return to their apartments.
The fire remains under investigation.