EAU CLAIRE — A fire late Monday night damaged an Eau Claire apartment building.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 10:40 p.m. at 505 Chauncey St.
Firefighters arrived at the four-unit apartment building to see fire showing from a window on the side of the building.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
Occupants were evacuated and the building was ventilated to remove smoke and heat.
The majority of the structure was saved as the fire was contained to a single room within one of the apartments.
Some smoke damage occurred in a common hallway.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.