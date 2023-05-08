EAU CLAIRE — Fire damaged a garage and residence on Eau Claire's west side, firefighters say.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday at 1520 11th St.
Firefighters arrived to find an attached garage engulfed in flames. The fire was starting to spread into the house.
The house and garage were searched but were not occupied.
After the fire was brought under control, firefighters searched for hidden pockets of fire.
A damage estimate was not available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
