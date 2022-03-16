EAU CLAIRE — A Tuesday night fire caused $30,000 damage to a garage in Eau Claire, firefighters say.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 7:45 p.m. at 2207 Ninth St.
The single-car detached garage had smoke coming from the doors and windows when firefighters arrived.
Damage was contained to the garage.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.