EAU CLAIRE — A Tuesday night fire caused $30,000 damage to a garage in Eau Claire, firefighters say.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:

The fire was reported at 7:45 p.m. at 2207 Ninth St.

The single-car detached garage had smoke coming from the doors and windows when firefighters arrived.

Damage was contained to the garage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com