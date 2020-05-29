A fire late Thursday night caused about $15,000 damage to an Eau Claire residence.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 11:55 p.m. at the Daniel Pastorello residence at 1320 Altoona Ave.
Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the siding and rear porch of the two-story residence.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
Fire damage was contained to the walls and ceiling of the rear porch and exterior walls.
Evacuation was not required and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.