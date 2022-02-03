EAU CLAIRE — An early morning fire Thursday damaged an Eau Claire residence.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 12:36 a.m. at 618 E. Grand Ave.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the first floor ceiling of a single family two-story structure.

All occupants were able to evacuate.

The fire then extended to the second floor and into the attic.

Cold weather and unique construction of the building added challenges to the firefighting operations.

The value of the damage has not been determined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com