EAU CLAIRE — A Thursday morning fire damaged a garage on Eau Claire's south side.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 8:06 a.m. at 3352 Gerrard Ave.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames in a one-car attached garage.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which was contained to the garage.
Firefighters performed searches of the residence, ventilated the smoke, and recovered items from the area of the fire for the occupants of the residence.
The home itself sustained only minor smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
A damage estimate was not available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.