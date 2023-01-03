EAU CLAIRE — A fire Tuesday afternoon caused $25,000 damage to a garage at a duplex on Eau Claire’s west side.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 12:21 p.m. at 5346 Christopher Drive.
There was smoke and fire coming from the attached garage of the single-story duplex when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread into the living areas.
One resident received minor injuries attempting to extinguish the fire. She was treated at the scene.
The fire was caused by the careless use of smoking materials.
The Fire Department was assisted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and Eau Claire Police Department.
