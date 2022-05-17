EAU CLAIRE — Fire did major damage to a home Monday evening on Eau Claire's north side.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported house fire on the 500 block of E. Riverview Drive.

Heavy smoke was coming from the roof and attic of the single-story home when firefighters arrived, according to a news release.

All occupants of the house safely evacuated and several pets were rescued. There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters coordinated their attack by ventilating the roof and also working to extinguish it from the interior.

The Eau Claire Fire Department estimated that the blaze did $275,000 worth of damage.

The fire remains under investigation.