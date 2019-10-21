A residence on Eau Claire's west side was damaged by fire Sunday night.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire at 5576 Normandale Drive was reported at 11:09 p.m.
Fire crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of the single-story duplex.
The fire was contained to one unit and the attic. It was brought under control in 40 minutes.
No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
Occupants of the residence found alternative places to stay.
The fire caused an estimated $75,000 damage.