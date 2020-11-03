A Tuesday morning fire caused about $85,000 damage to a residence on Eau Claire's north side.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. at 3120 Venus Ave.
All of the residents were out of the house when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters found flames coming from the second floor windows.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the second floor and attic.
There was smoke and water damage throughout the house.
There were no report of injuries and firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the home.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The fire remains under investigation.