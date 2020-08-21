EAU CLAIRE — Fire severely damaged a mobile home in Eau Claire on Friday.
There were no injuries reported, but the fire did an estimated $50,000 worth of damage to the trailer in Lot 2 at 3323 Seymour Road.
Firefighters were dispatched at 11:29 a.m. and arrived to find a fire in one of the mobile homes at the trailer park, according to an Eau Claire Fire Department news release. Crews searched and then worked to contain the fire, bringing it under control in just 20 minutes.
The fire remains under investigation.