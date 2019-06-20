A fire caused about $55,000 damage Wednesday night to a residence on Eau Claire's north side.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 10:55 p.m. at a residence owned by Grant Birnbaum at 3027 Eddy Lane.
Crews arrived to find fire coming from the outside of the attached garage and the attic of the one-story single family home.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire on the exterior and then worked on the attic.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported but one pet died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Fire Department was assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department, Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross.