A fire caused about $30,000 damage Tuesday night to a garage and its contents on Eau Claire's north side.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 11:08 p.m. at 545 Starr Ave.
The fire to the attached garage of a single-family residence was contained to the garage.
The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes and no injuries were reported.
The fire appears to be accidental but remains under investigation.
The Fire Department was assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department and Xcel Energy.