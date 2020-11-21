A garage on Eau Claire's north side was damaged by fire Saturday morning.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 10:34 a.m. at 2910 Eddy Lane.
The occupants called 911 and attempted to extinguish a fire in the attached garage.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the garage and attic area.
Firefighters quickly located and extinguished the fire.
Additional firefighters ventilated smoke from the home and checked for any extension of the fire.
No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.