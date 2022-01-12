EAU CLAIRE — Fire damaged a residence Tuesday night on Eau Claire's north side.

The fire was reported at 6:37 p.m. at 2916 Moon Ave.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke on both levels of the bi-level home. Fire was located within the walls and floor near the chimney and fireplace.

The fire was extinguished and the home was ventilated.

The occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the value of the damage is undetermined.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com