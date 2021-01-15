EAU CLAIRE — A Thursday night fire damaged a warehouse building on the city's north side.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. at Indianhead Warehouse, 3420 White Ave.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in warehouse number 4.
Crews located the fire but it was difficult to put out because of its location and the limited access to the building.
Sprinklers assisted in the confinement of the fire and it was brought under control after three hours.
No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
The value of the damage is not known.