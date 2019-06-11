RICE LAKE — An early-morning fire Monday damaged a home in Rice Lake.
According to information released by Rice Lake fire Chief Michael Anderson:
At approximately 12:14 a.m. Monday, the Rice Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 920 S. Main St.
Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the basement out a back door.
The crew was informed all occupants were out of the home, and firefighters used thermal imaging equipment to check for fire extension into the rest of the home.
Once adequate staffing was on scene, firefighters made an interior attack into the basement.
The fire was confined to the basement of the home; however, there was smoke damage throughout the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.