A fire on Sunday caused about $20,000 damage to a south side Eau Claire residence.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire Fire Department:
Firefighters responded at 5:21 p.m. to a report of a fire in the residence at 3604 Sharon Drive. On fire units’ arrival there was smoke coming from the front door of the two-story single family home. All residents were out of the house when firefighters arrived. The home is owned and occupied by William E. Cayley Jr.
The fire was contained to the room of origin, with smoke and water damage throughout the basement.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.