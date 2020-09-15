EAU CLAIRE — A late Monday night fire damaged a residence on Eau Claire's west side.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. at 1816 Sun Vista Court.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the residence.
The occupants had already evacuated the house.
Firefighters found the fire in an interior room of the residence. They also located and removed a dog from the house.
The fire was contained to one room. The residence was then ventilated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
The value of the damage was not released.