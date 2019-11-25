A fire destroyed a building Sunday night in rural Jackson County.
Described as a wood-frame outbuilding, the structure at N4334 Cloverdale Road in the town of Irving was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to the Black River Falls Fire Department.
A man who had tried to recover property from the burning building suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns. He refused an ambulance ride but did transport himself to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The building and its contents were deemed a total loss.
Firefighters from Black River Falls and Melrose responded to the blaze, using 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. The fire was reported at 8:31 p.m., and firefighters were on the scene for 2½ hours.