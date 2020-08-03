Three adults were displaced late Sunday night following a fire at a rental house in Eau Claire.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 11:37 p.m. at 510 Jefferson St.
Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the rear of the structure.
The fire was quickly brought under control as firefighters searched the house for occupants.
Three adult occupants evacuated the house as firefighters arrived.
None of the residents or firefighters were injured.
Several pets inside the residence died.
The residents were relocated because of the damage sustained from the fire.
The value of the damage is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.