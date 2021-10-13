Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — Fire did an estimated $150,000 in damage at a mini-storage facility early Wednesday in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 12:07 a.m. on the 1000 block of Starr Avenue.
Flames and smoke were coming from the end unit of a storage building, but firefighters quickly put it under control, according to a news release from the Fire Department.
Fire damage was contained to two storage units, but smoke damage went into two other units.
The $150,000 damage estimate is for both portions of the building and contents affected by the fire.
There were no injuries reported. The fire remains under investigation.
