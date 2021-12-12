Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — A Saturday evening fire did an estimated $150,000 in damage at a group home, according to the Eau Claire Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at BTI McIvor House Group Home, 3436 McIvor St., at about 6:25 p.m., based on a news release.
When the first unit arrived, an attached garage was completely engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the rest of the building.
All occupants had safely gotten out of the group home before crews arrived.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire upon their arrival and searched the structure to confirm that no one was still inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the news release issued Saturday night by the Fire Department.
