RICE LAKE — A Sunday morning fire in a garage in the city of Rice Lake has caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.
According to a news release from the Rice Lake Fire Department:
At about 7 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were sent to the structure fire at 1515 Haugen Ave. All occupants were reported to be out of the residence.
Heavy smoke and fire were showing from the attic of the attached two-car garage. An attack with two 1 3/4 attack lines was started. The garage door was cut away, and firefighters removed the two vehicles in the garage.
The fire was under control at about 7:15 a.m. Extensive overhaul was required to ensure that all hot spots had been extinguished.
The garage area sustained heavy fire damage, with moderate smoke damage throughout the living area of the one-story structure. The property is owned by Steve and Jill Roux.
All units cleared the scene at about 9:21 a.m. Seventeen firefighters, one engine, one tender, one aerial ladder platform and one command vehicle responded to the incident.
Temperature was 23 below zero at the time of the incident.