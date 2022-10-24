102522_cv_Fire

Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Chippewa Falls caught fire on Saturday, destroying an upstairs apartment. Cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined. Despite the close proximity of other buildings, firefighters were able to limit the blaze to the one structure.

 Staff photo by Chris Vetter

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A fire in downtown Chippewa Falls on Saturday destroyed a second-floor apartment, caused a bar to close, and led to smoke damage in multiple adjacent buildings. However, everyone agreed it could have been far worse.

“The crews did a phenomenal job of knocking it down,” Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas said Monday. “I can’t say enough good about the crews that worked that fire. For what it could have been ... it could have been a totally different conversation.”

