A fitness studio that opened in early summer in the Haymarket Landing building won the top prize in the annual Jump-Start Eau Claire business competition.
Downtown Eau Claire Inc. announced Thursday that The Well, 40 S. Barstow St., won the contest's grand prize package. Included in that is $5,000 in startup capital from Royal Credit Union, a JB Systems brand development strategy session, $500 in advertising credits from both the Leader-Telegram and Volume One and a three-month membership at CoLab.
Owned by Amy Erickson, The Well focuses on high-intensity strength and cardiovascular fitness with exercises incorporating body weight, free weights, slam balls, box steps, pull-up bars and other equipment. Erickson also owns Latitude 44 Yoga Studio, 313 E. Madison St.
Grace Skin Studio, which medical esthetician Jordan Jeffreys is in the process of opening up in Eau Claire's downtown, won the contest's honorable mention prize. That prize package includes $2,500 in startup capital, $250 advertising credits at local print publications and a CoLab membership.
Eau Claire Rolling Tap, a "pedal pub" owned by Alex Bauchle that began touring downtown bars and restaurants this summer, won the contest's innovative idea prize, which features $1,000 in startup capital.
Contest winners were decided by a panel of local business sector judges who scrutinized business plans and in-person presentations from each of the applicants.