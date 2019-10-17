NEILLSVILLE -- The Silver Dome Ballroom will present an evening called Five Great Bands for Five Lousy Bucks on Saturday at the historic venue five miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. Cover charge is $5.
The following bands are on the bill:
• Eleganza are celebrating the release of their debut album on Cornelius Chapel Records.
• Whiskey Rock and Roll Club MPLS describe themselves on their Facebook page as a three-piece "fuzzed-out rock outfit (that) makes a bigger and badder sound — boogie with a bit of bite — than groups twice their size."
• The April Fools, a veteran Twin Cities’ band, recently released their third full-length album and feature former Neillsville resident Brian Drake (class of 1970).
• The Shackletons have earned the following description: “Imagine Conor Oberst with a John Belushi attitude fronting the Hold Steady.”
• Brian Bethke will open the festivities and play between bands from the Silver Dome's “cooler stage.” An Osseo area hemp farmer, Bethke is well-known to area residents for his solo gigs and as a frontman for The Broken 8’s, The Gossips and Merry Weather.
Free camping is available in the surrounding lot with liability waiver.
For more information go to silverdomeballroom.net.