LAKE HALLIE — A total of five people are deceased, including the suspected shooter, between two incidents in Lake Hallie and Lafayette on Sunday night, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department. Two other people were injured and are being treated at a nearby hospital.
While names of the people involved have not been released, the deceased are identified as two adult females, two adult males, and a juvenile male, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczky in a press release Monday.
The shootings took place at two separate locations. The first incident occurred at 10:27 p.m. at a home in the 13000 block of 45th Ave., said Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz. Officers responded to several 911 calls of a reported firearm being shot inside a residence.
"When officers arrived, they found persons that were injured from gunshot wounds," Smokowicz wrote in a press release early Monday morning. "Two person were transported to the hospital by the Chippewa Fire District personnel."
Two people were found deceased in that residence: an adult male and female. Conditions of the two people injured by gunshot wounds were not given.
At about 2:30 a.m., Chippewa County deputies went to the residence of one of the deceased people in the town of Lafayette to make contact with family members. Upon entry of the residence, law enforcement discovered three other gun shot victims, all deceased, of an apparent homicide.
The shooter/gunman is suspected in both homicide investigations. The suspected shooter is also one of the deceased, Kowalczyk said.
"At this time residents in the Village of Lake Hallie and Chippewa County are not in harms way," Kowalczyk wrote.
The Lake Hallie Police Department, Chippewa Falls Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were all involved in the investigations.
Additional information will be released as it become available.