LAKE HALLIE — Barbara Potts thought she was hearing fireworks late Sunday night. She was stunned to later learn that it was actually gun shots, perhaps six shots total.
“As soon as I went to bed, I heard popping,” Potts said Monday from her front door, which faces a home in Lake Hallie where four people were shot, leaving two dead and two injured. “I thought it was fireworks; they go off here all the time. It was right after that that police and ambulances were everywhere.”
A total of five people are dead, including the suspected shooter, between two incidents in Lake Hallie and Lafayette on Sunday night, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department. Two other people were injured and are being treated at a nearby hospital.
While names of the people involved have not been released, the dead are identified as two adult females, two adult males and a juvenile male, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczky in a press release Monday.
The shootings took place at two separate locations. The first incident occurred at 10:27 p.m. at a home at 13578 45th Ave., said Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz. Officers responded to several 911 calls of a reported firearm being shot inside a residence.
"When officers arrived, they found persons that were injured from gunshot wounds," Smokowicz said in a statement. "Two persons were transported to the hospital by the Chippewa Fire District personnel."
Two people were found dead in that residence: an adult male and female. Conditions of the two people injured by gunshot wounds were not released.
At about 2:30 a.m., Chippewa County deputies went to a residence at 16964 54th Ave. in the town of Lafayette to make contact with family members of one of the dead people from the Lake Hallie home. Upon entry of the residence, law enforcement discovered three other gunshot victims, all dead, of an apparent homicide.
The suspected shooter is one of the dead people in the Lafayette home, Kowalczyk said. The shooter/gunman is suspected in both homicide investigations.
Potts didn’t know what was going on as she watched the police investigate. She described her neighbors across the street as quiet people, and she had never seen a police car called there before.
“I was scared that someone was trying to break in,” Potts said. “We don’t have any problems around here.”
Potts was unnerved by the shooting.
“It’s horrible," she said. “I don’t think people should have guns when they’re angry.”
Gail Solberg lives two doors down from the home where the shooting occurred. Like Potts, Solberg assumed it was just fireworks going off. However, her neighbor called her at 10:45 p.m., pointing out all the police on the street. She saw the two injured people taken out of the home and helped into ambulances. She didn’t know until later that two people had died.
“I’m just dumbfounded,” Solberg said. “They were very quiet people.”
Like Potts, Solberg hadn’t ever seen problems at that home before or any type of police presence.
“That kind of stuff doesn’t happen in this little neighborhood,” Solberg said.
The home in the town of Lafayette is about four miles away, just north of Highway 29, off the Highway X exit. The building is a four-unit complex.
Hannah Larson lives in the same housing complex in Lafayette. However, she was home all day Sunday but never heard any unusual noise.
“We heard absolutely nothing, whatsoever,” Larson said.
Larson has lived in that home for seven years; she said the dead people lived there close to 20 years. Kids in Larson’s home played with the child who died Sunday night, she added.
“I’m extremely shaken,” Larson said.
The Lake Hallie Police Department, Chippewa Falls Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were all involved in the investigations.
Additional information will be released as it become available, Kowalczyk said.