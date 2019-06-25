Five people were injured, two seriously, in a one-vehicle crash Monday night in Jackson County.
According to the Jackson County sheriff's office:
The crash occurred at 10:54 p.m. at Highway 54 and Brockway Road in the town of Brockway.
The vehicle appeared to have left the road, went airborne and crashed several hundred feet away into a wooded area.
The five injured parties were taken to hospitals by either helicopter or ambulance.
Alcohol, speed and lack of seatbelts are all believed to be factors in the crash.
The case remains under investigation.
Several other agencies assisted the sheriff's office.