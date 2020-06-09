The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for several west-central Wisconsin counties.
The thunderstorms and heavy rain possible during that period are remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which battered parts of the South in recent days.
Regional counties under the flash flood watch include Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, Rusk, Pierce and Pepin.
Heavy rain with localized amounts of 4 inches or more is possible with the storm. Average rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected before precipitation tapers off on Wednesday, according to the agency's forecast.
The rain could cause flash flooding to develop, with the possibility of small creeks and streams rising quickly. Flooding also could occur in urban areas, the Weather Service indicated.
Other potential threats from these storms are localized wind damage and isolated brief tornadoes, the agency warned.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast.
Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning and Cristobal was expected to intensify later in the day as another “energetic” weather system approaches from the west and begins to interact with it, the Weather Service said.
Wind gusts of up to 45 mph were expected in Chicago by Tuesday night, the weather service said. Boaters were being warned of gale-force winds on Lake Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
High winds could be felt from Nebraska to Wisconsin, forecasters said. In parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, forecasters warned the gusty winds and low humidity would bring the threat of wildfires in areas with dry grass.
Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.