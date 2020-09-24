EAU CLAIRE — Federal grant money is available to low- to moderate-income homeowners in Eau Claire County who experienced flood damage on July 14.
Provided by the Community Development Block Grant, the money can be used to replace furnaces, water heaters, well equipment, flooring, sheetrock, insulation, damaged ceilings, foundation walls and to remediate mold. Grant money cannot be used for cleaning or cosmetic repairs.
Repairs already made can be reimbursed if homeowners can prove the damage was caused by heavy rains on July 14 and have receipts to verify their costs.
There are income restrictions on households to qualify for the grant funds. For example, a household of one person must have a gross annual income under $42,950 to be eligible.
Households interested in the grant program can call 715-839-6240 for more information.