Minor flooding is expected for areas around the Eau Claire River in the Fall Creek area, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Thursday afternoon, the river had reached flood stage and the water level was expected to rise another foot and eight inches before cresting overnight.
At that level, parks and farmland close to the riverbank will be flooded and even roads along the Eau Claire River.
The National Weather Service forecasts that the river will fall below flood level by early Saturday morning.
Elevated water levels in the Chippewa River led Eau Claire city officials to close some portions of recreational trails that are close to the waterfront as a safety precaution.
Behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and the city's Hobbs Ice Center, sections of the Chippewa River Trail were closed on Thursday afternoon.
The Chippewa River reached its expected crest on Thursday afternoon and is forecast to remain below flood stage, according to a notice from the Eau Claire city government.