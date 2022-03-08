EAU CLAIRE — Author and filmmaker Raj Patel will talk about global food policy Wednesday evening at UW-Eau Claire.
It will be the first live and in-person presentation on campus as part of the 79-year-old The Forum series since November 2019.
The speech by Patel, scheduled at 7:30 p.m. in Schofield Auditorium, is titled “How do we feed 10 billion people sustainably?” Tickets are available to purchase online at uwec.universitytickets.com or at the Service Center in the east lobby of Davies Center.
With bachelor’s degrees in economics and public policy from the University of Oxford, a master’s degree in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in development sociology from Cornell University, Patel’s expertise has led to the publication of multiple bestselling books, frequent multinational television appearances and published submissions in print media across the globe.
Patel was awarded the James Beard Leadership Award in 2016. The Beard Foundation is a nonprofit that pushes for quality and standards in the American food industry and for universal recognition of the “centrality of food to the quality of life.”
Patel is also a research professor in the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, with teaching centered on social development policy and research focused on food systems, world ecology and international economic policy. In addition to his work at UT Austin, Patel is a senior research associate at Rhodes University in South Africa.
Outside of academia, Patel has worked for the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and as a consultant about food systems for the United Nations. He is also a member of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems.
In addition to his evening presentation, Patel will visit classrooms for UW-Eau Claire courses in sustainability taught by Karen Mumford.
"While the topic areas covered in these two classes are similar, Dr. Patel’s vast experiences in sustainability and economics will allow him to draw on different stories and perspectives on these issues," said Mumford, an associate professor of public health and environmental studies. "Given the prominent role of agriculture in Wisconsin communities, his work in agroecology in addressing global food crises will make for exceptional conversation."