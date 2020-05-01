Almost a month ago, the singer-songwriter Bill Withers passed away. His death was no doubt overshadowed by the COVID-19 quarantine, President Trump’s daily news briefings, and, on April 7, the tragic loss of another massively influential singer-songwriter, the great John Prine (who not so many years ago, graced the Eaux Claires stage in a pouring rain).
While Prine was an outgoing showman, Withers all but completely withdrew from the public eye from the late 1980s on. The outpouring of tributes in the wakes of their deaths seems somewhat relative to their exposure in their final years. While Prine soaked in the adulation of younger artists and his wide audience base, Withers famously played just a single concert in the last 30 years, and that before the governor of Michigan on the occasion of the politician’s 40th birthday (do yourself a favor and read Withers’ Rolling Stone obituary).
My wife and many of my close friends were Prine devotees, but his wasn’t the death that affected me most. It was Withers I mourned all through early April and even today, as I write this. Withers who grew up in a West Virginia mining town where blacks lived on one side of the railroad tracks and whites on the other. Withers who was a pronounced stutterer until he was about 30, and always an asthma sufferer. Withers, whose songs had been something of a soundtrack to my life, in both my darker, most confusing moments and moments of pure happiness and celebration.
When I lost my beloved grandma, Wither’s song “Grandma’s Hands” was an ideal emotional salve. His warm humming at the entrance of the song, his bittersweet vocals and wise lyrics all combine to create one of the most soulful, upbeat dirge-like homages I’d ever heard, and it sounded like he was somehow singing about my own grandma.
A few years later, I was teaching Tim O’ Brien’s “The Things They Carried,” a seminal keystone in 20th Century American literature. The novel is a meditation on the Vietnam War, on duty, on loss, on patriotism, love … But as a man who was born in 1979, what did I really know about Vietnam? And how could I buttress my teaching of that classic with other cultural artifacts from that period of American history. Then I came across Withers’ “I Can’t Write Left-Handed.” The song absolutely leveled me with its empathy, its power, its voice. Forty years after Withers wrote that song, I could play it for a classroom of undergraduates and I could see them better understand a conflict they were even more removed from temporally than me. I could see them imagining themselves in Vietnam, fighting a people they did not hate and a war they did not understand.
These strange quarantine days, “Ain’t No Sunshine” feels like a fitting emotional tapestry: “Wonder this time where she’s gone/ Wonder if she’s gone to stay/ Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone/ And this house just ain’t no home/ Anytime she goes away.”
Or maybe you need a more upbeat tune, like his “Lovely Day”: “…I look at you/ And the world’s alright with me/ Just one look at you/ And I know it’s gonna be/ A lovely day…”
Withers was one of the silky-smooth singer-songwriters whose pop successes sounded so effortless that they have both endured for over half a century while also possessing qualities that make his music almost camouflaged — the patterns are so good they almost disappear. A person could be excused if they didn’t know Withers’ name, because his songs were so omnipresent, so universal and free they had the quality of air. Essential and everywhere.
So why am I writing about Bill Withers, a West Virginia-born California-made singer in this very Wisconsin newspaper?
I’m writing about Bill Withers because in these days of quarantine, when all there is are days unfurled, one after the next, and all of our best laid calendar plans canceled, one thing that is getting me through until tomorrow is music. Exquisite music. Maybe it’s helping you too.
And I am discovering in these challenging days that I experience the music differently, that I feel every note and lyric more than I ever had before. To be honest, I played Bill Withers to my children a few weeks ago and his voice just about cut my heart in two. It was the most beautiful thing that had happened to me all day, and his voice came down through the decades like a promise that the challenges we endure now, have been endured before, and will be endured long after we are gone. And that while we are here, we have to find beauty where we can, and that we have to make our own beauty, too.
I was extremely hearted to learn that Withers’ hit “Lean on Me” has become something of an anthem for this time. I’ll leave you with his lyrics for that song, but then, I entreat you, go listen to all his music. You’ll feel better for it.
“Sometimes in our lives/ We all have pain, we all have sorrow/ But it we are wise/ We know that there’s tomorrow.”