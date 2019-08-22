Road construction is slated to begin next week on four blocks of Forest Street on the edge of downtown Eau Claire.
Slated to start Wednesday, the blocks between East Madison and Huyssen streets will be closed for three months to replace the road and underground utilities.
The project has an anticipated completion date of Nov. 22, according to a city notice.
A detour will be posted using nearby streets through the North River Fronts Neighborhood.
The section of Forest Street that will be closed borders the Forest Street Special Area, a swath of public land that hosts a community garden area.
Forest Street also is an important route for trucks coming from the city's Central Maintenance Facility and Cascades Tissue Group.