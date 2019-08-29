A former Arcadia man is going to federal prison for a year and a day because he lied on a farm loan application.
Henry Berg, 42, who now lives in Geneva, Ill., was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to the prison term, which will be followed by four years of supervised release.
Berg pleaded guilty on May 2 to making a false statement for the purpose of getting a $650,000 agricultural loan, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.
Berg didn't disclose certain debts on the 2015 loan application and lied about having crop insurance, the news release stated. After Berg defaulted on the loan, lender Badgerland Financial learned he did not farm his own land in 2015 and sold the collateral pledged to get the loan. Berg also subleased his land and sold farming equipment to another farmer, which he was required to disclose to Badgerland.
Because the loan was partially guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal government suffered a $596,036 loss and Badgerland was out $53,964.
Berg has been ordered to pay restitution.