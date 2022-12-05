BLOOMER — A former Bloomer school district employee accused of having sex with a 16-year-old female student was ordered Monday to serve two years of probation, but will not have to serve any jail time. 

Noah R. Lane, 23, of Eau Claire previously pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to a misdemeanor-level charge of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older. He was originally charged in August 2021 with two counts of sex assault of a student by school staff. The criminal complaint states that Noah Lane had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Bloomer business in December 2020.

