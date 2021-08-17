CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Eau Claire man now residing in Milwaukee was sentenced Tuesday to serve one year in prison after he was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense.
Jesse L. Draeger, 39, formerly of 618 Barstow St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Charges of operating while revoked, bail jumping, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia were read-in and dismissed.
Judge Steve Gibbs also ordered one year of extended supervision. Draeger also must pay $2,562 in court costs and fines. Draeger also must submit a DNA sample, and his driver’s license was permanently revoked.
Draeger’s trial was slated to begin Tuesday, but it was canceled when he entered his plea.
According to the criminal complaint, Draeger had stopped at a business in Eagle Point on Nov. 24, 2019, asking for directions. The business owner called law enforcement, saying Draeger appeared to be under the influence. An officer stopped Draeger as he drove southbound on Highway 124, at 11:36 a.m. Draeger failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Online records show Draeger was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in Eau Claire County Court in 2010 and was ordered to serve two years in prison along with two years of extended supervision. He was incarcerated in the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.
If Draeger is housed in the Chippewa County Jail, he will be eligible for Huber work release privileges. While on extended supervision, he cannot drink alcohol or use drugs not prescribed to him, and he also cannot enter taverns.