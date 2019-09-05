A former Eau Claire city manager is now handling finances for the city of Oshkosh.
Russell Van Gompel, who served Eau Claire for three years, posted a photo Wednesday on Twitter of his new business card as Oshkosh’s finance director along with the hashtag #comingoutofretirement.
Hired by the Eau Claire City Council for his lengthy leadership experience in Wisconsin municipal governments, especially with his emphasis on finance and economic development, Van Gompel led Eau Claire from November 2012 through 2015.
During Van Gompel’s tenure the city committed $5 million to help build a downtown arts center and $5.9 million toward a mixed-use development with UW-Eau Claire student apartments.
Still in the planning stage during his time in Eau Claire, the buildings were then collectively called the Confluence Project but have since been completed and are known as the Pablo Center at the Confluence and Haymarket Landing, respectively.
Van Gompel’s time in Eau Claire ended after the city opted not to renew his contract for an additional two years. The City Council then promoted longtime employee Dale Peters from human resources director to the city manager position.
After leaving Eau Claire, Van Gompel has been hired by multiple Wisconsin villages to serve as an interim administrator and worked for a consulting firm specializing in projects accomplished through public-private partnerships, according to his LinkedIn profile. Oshkosh hired him as interim finance director in July and decided last month to make the appointment permanent.