EAU CLAIRE — A former employee of an Eau Claire business was charged with removing serial numbers from items he took from work and pawned.
Benjamin J. Schwartz, 29, 710 Division St., was charged last week in Eau Claire County Court for removing manufacturer's identification marks, which is a class A misdemeanor. He also was cited by the city of Eau Claire for a prohibited pawning violation.
Schwartz is scheduled to have his initial court appearance on Jan. 25.
According to the criminal complaint, the owner of SERVPRO reported theft of company equipment on Dec. 3 to police. The business owner saw two fans and a dehumidifier that are the unique green color and models used by SERVPRO at an Eau Claire pawn shop.
Serial numbers were removed from two of the items, but remained on the third piece of equipment. According to the company's recordkeeping, that fan should've been in a storage warehouse.
An Eau Claire police officer asked a pawn shop employee for the name of the customer who got about $334 for the items. Schwartz's name was given, and the pawn shop agreed to put the items on hold.
SERVPRO's owner said the two fans and dehumidifier cost about $2,200 and wanted to press charges against the former employee.
On Dec. 5, the police officer went to Schwartz's home to talk about the equipment that was missing from SERVPRO. Schwartz said he'd gotten permission from his employer to use the items to dry out his flooded basement. He and his girlfriend were later fired from the company, which did ask that Schwartz return the equipment.
Schwartz told the officer he kept the items because he was angry due to his relationship with SERVPRO not ending on good terms. Schwartz admitted to pawning the items and that he was likely the one to remove the serial numbers and company labels from them.