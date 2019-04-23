MENOMONIE — A retired UW-Stout faculty member, who also is a graduate of the university, is today's presenter for the university's Reminiscence Speaker Series.
Nancy Schofield, of Menomonie, will speak from noon to 1 p.m. at the University Archives and Area Research Center, Room 504, on the fifth floor of the University Library.
The event is free and open to the public. Participants may bring a lunch. A beverage and snack will be provided.
Schofield, who retired in 2013, earned her master's degree from UW-Stout in 1979.
In 1999 Schofield joined the faculty of the engineering and technology department.
Since retiring, Schofield has worked with the Dunn County Historical Society to organize and open Fulton Holtby's Workshop at Rassbach Heritage Museum.
The Reminiscence Speaker Series helps document UW-Stout's culture and history through the personal accounts of alumni and former faculty and staff.