CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former priest who was convicted in November of sexually touching a student while working at McDonell-Central High School will not serve any jail time.
Charles J. Richmond, 32, of Wisconsin Rapids pleaded no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court.
At the sentencing Wednesday, Judge James Isaacson opted to withhold sentence on the conviction and he placed Richmond on probation for one year. As terms of probation, Richmond cannot have any contact with the victim or her family outside of legal proceedings, and he cannot have any contact with juvenile females unless approved by his probation agent. He must pay a $443 fine and submit a DNA sample.
Richmond was initially charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child, which means there are at least three separate incidents of first- or second-degree sexual assault. However, Richmond accepted the plea agreement to fourth-degree sexual assault on the day his trial was slated to begin.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, 2020, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year of high school, before she turned 16, during the 2016-17 school year.
The victim said that she and Richmond were in “constant communication” on her social media apps. She said Richmond was “very touchy, always having his hands on her to include touching her shoulder, her back and her butt.” He also asked her to sit on his lap and give him hugs.
The officer interviewed Richmond on May 14, 2020, who admitted to three or four incidents of “sexual contact” by touching the victim’s butt.
Officials at McDonell Area Catholic Schools previously stated that Richmond had been at the school for two years, and had left the area several years before the charges were filed. They stressed that all faculty and staff are required to pass a background check before working in the school.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested a 90-day jail sentence along with two years of probation.
The victim and her parents all spoke to Isaacson about the assaults at the sentencing hearing. Newell said the family was disappointed with the outcome.