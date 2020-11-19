MADISON — The former leader of a Ladysmith-based recycling company will spend 18 months in federal prison for his role in concealing the storage and transport of hazardous waste in addition to tax evasion related to the business.
U.S. District Judge William M. Conley handed down the sentence to James Moss, 61, at a hearing that took place Thursday in Madison, according to a news release.
Moss was president of 5R Processors, which recycles electronic equipment, appliances and other materials. The Wisconsin company has facilities and warehouses in Ladysmith, Glen Flora, Catawba and West Bend, and a building in Morristown, Tenn.
Moss pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to his part in a conspiracy to store and transport broken glass that contained lead without the proper permits and conceal those activities from government regulators. The conspiracy lasted from 2011 to 2016 with the hazardous waste being transported between the company's Catawba, Glen Flora and Morristown facilities, according to the news release.
Moss admitted to his attempts to conceal the illegal activities by changing date labels, hiding containers where regulators could not inspect them, storing them at warehouses not known to recycling auditors and using inaccurate inventory and shipping records, according to the news release.
Moss also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to defraud the IRS of $858,101 by providing inaccurate accounting figures and not paying all the federal income and FICA taxes withheld from employees' paychecks.