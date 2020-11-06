MADISON — A former Rusk County employee will spend five years in prison for embezzling over $700,000 by creating fake invoices for autism services.
U.S. District Judge William Conley handed down the sentence Friday to Sandra Steiner, 66, of Ladysmith, who pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
A 42-year employee of Rusk County's Health and Human Service Department, Steiner had misappropriated $702,351 between June 2010 and her retirement in January 2019, according to a news release from Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Steiner created invoices from a home-based therapy company for intensive in-home autism services to twin boys. However, the invoices were for services that never happened. Money for them was sent to a bank account that Steiner had created to look like it was for the in-home service provider. To carry out and cover up the longstanding fraud, Steiner used identities of real people and forged multiple documents, including IRS forms and financial statements, Blader's news release stated.
Conley ordered Steiner to report to prison on Jan. 6 to begin serving her sentence.
The case against Steiner was the result of an investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.