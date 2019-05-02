The former treasurer of the Eau Claire firefighters union accused of stealing more than $18,000 in union funds has pleaded not guilty.
William R. Drath, 54, 2622 Marilyn Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of theft in a business setting.
Drath appeared in court Thursday for his arraignment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Board members for Eau Claire Fire Department Local 487 contacted police in September 2017 because they suspected embezzlement activities by Drath, the former union treasurer.
Drath retired as union treasurer shortly after the embezzled money was discovered.
Drath served as treasurer from 2006-16.
The new treasurer noticed irregularities in the union’s 2016 financial audit and asked Drath about the irregularities.
Drath said the numbers never quite added up, and he would “fudge” them to make them work.
In analyzing the union’s accounting software, Eau Claire police determined Drath either vaguely labeled transactions or entered false information to cover up his embezzlement.
Police discovered Drath took $18,658 from union coffers from 2011-16. That included $74 in 2011, $122 in 2012, $5,569 in 2013, $5,772 in 2014, $3,882 in 2015 and $3,241 in 2016.
Drath attempted to give the new union treasurer a $10,000 check in November 2017 related to his personal expenses. The new treasurer declined the check because the matter was under investigation.